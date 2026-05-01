Aimar Oroz headshot

Aimar Oroz News: Clears neck issue, set to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Oroz (neck) has been included in the matchday squad and is set to start Saturday's clash against Barcelona, the club posted.

Oroz had missed training earlier in the week due to cervical discomfort sustained during the Sevilla match, making his clearance a significant relief for Osasuna heading into one of their toughest remaining fixtures of the season. The midfielder should slot straight back into the starting lineup against the Blaugranas.

Aimar Oroz
Osasuna
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