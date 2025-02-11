Aimar Oroz News: Four shots Monday

Oroz registered four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Oroz ended his spell of solid play Monday after consecutive matches with a goal contribution, as he would only see a chance created and four shots in the draw. He remains at three goal contributions on the season, with one goal on 11 shots and one assist on four chances created in his past four outings.