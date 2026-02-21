Aimar Oroz News: Picks one match suspension
Oroz will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards and will miss the March. 1st clash against Valencia. The midfielder has been a regular fixture in the lineup, starting 16 of his 19 appearances this season, making his absence a notable one. Raul Moro is the leading candidate to step into the starting XI in his place.
