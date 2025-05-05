Aimar Oroz News: Scores in loss
Oroz scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.
Oroz notched his fifth goal of the season as he beat the goalkeeper with a penalty kick to reduce the deficit in the 81st minute. It marked his first goal since his two goal performance against Valencia in early March.
