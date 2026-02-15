Aimar Oroz News: Two shot attempts in draw

Oroz had two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Elche.

Oroz led a hapless Osasuna attacking effort Friday with two shots (one on goal) as his side played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Elche. In addition to his shot attempts, the midfielder tracked-back to contribute six tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the clean sheet effort. Oroz has been named to the Osasuna starting XI in 11 of their last 12 league fixtures.