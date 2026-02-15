Aimar Oroz headshot

Aimar Oroz News: Two shot attempts in draw

Published on February 15, 2026

Oroz had two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Elche.

Oroz led a hapless Osasuna attacking effort Friday with two shots (one on goal) as his side played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Elche. In addition to his shot attempts, the midfielder tracked-back to contribute six tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the clean sheet effort. Oroz has been named to the Osasuna starting XI in 11 of their last 12 league fixtures.

Aimar Oroz
Osasuna
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aimar Oroz See More
