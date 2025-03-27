Aimen Moueffek Injury: Late call against Paris

Moueffek (hamstring) trained with the team for the first time on Thursday and will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Paris, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference.

Moueffek sustained a hamstring injury during pre-match training ahead of the clash against Montpellier, which kept him out of the game. He trained with the team on Thursday and will likely be a late call for Saturday's match. If he is available, he is expected to return directly to the starting lineup in midfield.