Aimen Moueffek Injury: Should be available for Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Moueffek (illness) has been training normally with the team this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Rennes, as confirmed by coach Eirik Horneland in the press conference.

Moueffek has missed the last four games with Saint-Etienne due to illness but is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Rennes. However, he should remain a bench option for now.

