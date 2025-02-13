Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aimen Moueffek headshot

Aimen Moueffek Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Moueffek (undisclosed) is still in his rehabilitation process, coach Eirik Horneland confirmed in the press conference.

Moueffek has played just 16 minutes in 2025 and has been sidelined since the first game of the year due to an undisclosed injury and illness. He is still in the rehabilitation process with no official return timeline. Even if fully fit, he would remain a bench option, so his absence does not impact the starting XI.

Aimen Moueffek
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now