Aimen Moueffek Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Moueffek suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out as a precaution for Sunday's clash. He was replaced by Benjamin Bouchouari, who could see a larger role if the midfielder does not recover in time during the international break for the next contest against PSG.