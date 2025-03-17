Aimen Moueffek Injury: Suffers hamstring injury
Moueffek suffered a hamstring injury in pre-match training, and the staff did not want to take any risks, ruling him out for Sunday's game against Montpellier, En Vert Et Contre Tous reports.
Moueffek suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out as a precaution for Sunday's clash. He was replaced by Benjamin Bouchouari, who could see a larger role if the midfielder does not recover in time during the international break for the next contest against PSG.
