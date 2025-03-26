Aimen Moueffek Injury: Training individually

Moueffek (hamstring) was spotted training individually this week, according to the league.

Moueffek suffered a hamstring injury during pre-match training before the clash against Montpellier, which kept him sidelined for the game. He was seen training individually this week, suggesting he is nearing a return. However, he remains a doubt for Saturday's clash with Paris. If he makes the squad, the midfielder should return directly to the starting lineup.