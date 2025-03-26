Aimen Moueffek Injury: Training individually
Moueffek (hamstring) was spotted training individually this week, according to the league.
Moueffek suffered a hamstring injury during pre-match training before the clash against Montpellier, which kept him sidelined for the game. He was seen training individually this week, suggesting he is nearing a return. However, he remains a doubt for Saturday's clash with Paris. If he makes the squad, the midfielder should return directly to the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now