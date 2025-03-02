Aimen Moueffek News: Tallies assist in return

Moueffek assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nice.

In what marked his return to the pitch for the first time since January 4, Moueffek tallied his first assist of the season, as he set up Lucas Stassin for a shot from the center of the box in the 32nd minute. Moueffek also set a season high with 35 passes completed in the match.