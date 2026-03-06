Ainsley Maitland-Niles Injury: Out two weeks
Maitland-Niles is out for two weeks due toa groin injury, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "Ainsley has joined the injured list for perhaps two weeks with an adductor injury."
Maitland-Niles is going to hit the sidelines after he was injured in the second half of Thursday's Coupe de France outing. Unfortunately, he is likely out until the international break, a brutal turn as they lose their starting right-back. That said, Hans Hateboer is a potential replacement, with Ruben Kluivert another option once recovering from his undisclosed injury.
