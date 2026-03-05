Ainsley Maitland-Niles Injury: Suffers adductor issue

Maitland-Niles was forced off in the second half of Thursday's Coupe de France defeat against Lens due to an adductor issue, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres. "Regarding Ainsley, it seems to be an adductor problem. We'll know more very soon."

Maitland-Niles will be evaluated in the coming hours after picking up an adductor issue that forced him off in the 69th minute of Thursday's Coupe de France clash against Lens. The right-back is already a doubt for Sunday's matchup against Paris FC, and his absence would be a major blow for the Gones since he has been a locked-in starter along the back line. Hans Hateboer could be in line to step into the starting XI if Maitland-Niles can't go, though Clinton Mata or Ruben Kluivert (undisclosed) are also capable of filling that role if needed.