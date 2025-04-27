Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Assists Saturday vs Rennes

Maitland-Niles assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Rennes.

Maitland-Niles recorded an assist Saturday as he set up Corentin Tolisso's outside-the-box strike in the 25th minute. It marked his fourth assist of the season and his first since Feb. 23. He also made four clearances, intercepted two passes and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.