Ainsley Maitland-Niles headshot

Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Generates assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Maitland-Niles assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over AJ Auxerre.

Maitland-Niles did create two chances and was able to log an assist in Lyon's win. The winger will be an important player in the attack against Rennes, a team which has been susceptible to giving up goals as it has allowed 41 across 30 domestic matches.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ainsley Maitland-Niles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ainsley Maitland-Niles See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 27, 2023