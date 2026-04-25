Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Generates assist

Maitland-Niles assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over AJ Auxerre.

Maitland-Niles did create two chances and was able to log an assist in Lyon's win. The winger will be an important player in the attack against Rennes, a team which has been susceptible to giving up goals as it has allowed 41 across 30 domestic matches.