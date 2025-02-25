Fantasy Soccer
Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Logs assist off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Maitland-Niles made an assist, had two shots on goal, created one chance and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Maitland-Niles was brought as part of a double substitution late in the game but still found his way to produce as he assisted Correntin Tolisso for his team's second goal during stoppage time and got involved in other dangerous plays down the stretch. This was the third league assist of the year for the full-back, who was an unused substitute in two of the previous three games.

