Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Set to return in UCL
Maitland-Niles (not injury related) is in the squad for Wednesday's match against Fenerbahce.
Maitland-Niles was one of several players who were rested for the Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse this past weekend, but the versatile Englishman should be back in the XI for the second leg of this UCL clash. Expect him to get the nod at right-back once again, sending Zachary Athekame to the bench in what'll be Lyon's biggest game of the season to date.
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