Aissa Mandi News: Available to return in UCL

Mandi completed his Champions League ban and could be an option to face Dortmund on Tuesday.

Mandi missed the final game of the UCL league phase due to a suspension, but the center-back will be an option for Tuesday's clash. Don't expect him to jump right back into the XI, however, as he's been an unused sub in each of Lille's last three domestic games, with Lille going W2, L1 in that span.