Mandi started in central defence and helped restrict Marseille to just six shots and 0.53 expected goals, with only two efforts finding the target. He dealt well with crosses and long balls as Marseille pushed more aggressively in the second half, particularly once fresh attackers came on around Mason Greenwood. His positioning and aerial presence complemented Nathan Ngoy and kept the penalty box largely under control. His solid outing proved his recent exit with injury was only minor and that his contributions remained intact, with one tackle, three interceptions and eight clearances on Friday to secure the narrow win against the Olympians.