Aissa Mandi News: leads clean sheet effort

Mandi recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nice.

Mandi's six clearances led the Lille defensive effort Saturday as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Nice. The central defender also contributed three tackles (one won) and two interceptions to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Mandi has averaged 2.2 interceptions and four clearances per appearance while contributing to three clean sheets.