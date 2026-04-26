Aissa Mandi News: Solid defensive display

Mandi registered three clearancesand three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Paris FC.

Mandi played a composed and authoritative 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Paris FC, anchoring the defensive line with aerial dominance and excellent positioning to limit the home side to very few clear opportunities despite their sustained second-half pressure. The Algerian centre-back won the majority of his duels, registered three interceptions and three clearances under pressure, and was particularly composed in the final 15 minutes when his side defended deep against a desperate Paris FC attack pushing for an equalizer. Mandi has been one of the most consistent defenders in Ligue 1 this season, featuring in 26 appearances and playing a key role in his side's four consecutive clean sheets.