Aitor Fernandez News: Concedes twice in defeat

Fernandez registered two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Atletico Madrid.

Fernandez repelled two of four Atletico Madrid shots on goal Tuesday as Osasuna suffered a 2-1 home defeat. The appearance marked the veteran shot stopper's second La Liga appearance (first start) of the campaign, serving in the stead of suspended Sergio Herrera. With Herrera once again available, Fernandez looks unlikely to feature Sunday when Osasuna hosts Espanyol.