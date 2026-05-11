Aitor Fernandez News: First appearance of campaign
Fernandez recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-2 loss against Levante.
Fernandez was forced into action Friday after Sergio Herrera was sent off with a straight red card just before the conclusion of the first half. In his abbreviated appearance, the veteran backup managed seven saves and conceded one goal. With Herrera serving a one-match ban, expect Fernandez between the sticks Tuesday when Osasuna hosts Atletico Madrid.
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