Aitor Fernandez News: First appearance of campaign

Fernandez recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-2 loss against Levante.

Fernandez was forced into action Friday after Sergio Herrera was sent off with a straight red card just before the conclusion of the first half. In his abbreviated appearance, the veteran backup managed seven saves and conceded one goal. With Herrera serving a one-match ban, expect Fernandez between the sticks Tuesday when Osasuna hosts Atletico Madrid.