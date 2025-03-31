Aitor Fernandez News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Fernandez registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Athletic.

Fernandez made his first start of the season with Sergio Herrera suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Fernandez played well, saving all five shots on target he faced and keeping his first clean sheet since the 2022-2023 season. Now that Herrera has served his suspension, Fernandez is set to return to the bench for the remainder of the season barring an injury or another suspension.