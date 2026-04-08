Aitor Paredes Injury: Back in team training Wednesday

Paredes (undisclosed) returned to full team training Wednesday and is in contention for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito.

Paredes had missed four consecutive fixtures without a clear return timeline, but his reintegration into team sessions is a welcome development for Athletic Club heading into the weekend. The center-back figures to slot back into a rotation role given the competition ahead of him in the pecking order, with Aymeric Laporte, Dani Vivian and Yeray Alvarez all likely established in the defensive hierarchy, but his return adds valuable depth for the Basques down the final stretch of the season.