Aitor Paredes Injury: Doubtful against Girona

Paredes (undisclosed) has been dealing with a knock since last week and has yet to return to team training, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Girona, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Paredes sat out the last clash with Barcelona due to a knock he picked up last week and he has yet to fully shake it off, as he still hasn't returned to full team training. The defender remains a doubt for Saturday's matchup with Girona and the timing of the game likely comes too soon for him. That said, his probable absence should not impact the starting XI since he is expected to operate in a rotational role for the Basques whenever Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian are both fit.