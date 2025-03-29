Aitor Paredes Injury: Possibility for Sunday
Paredes (thigh) appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Osasuna, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. We're going to watch this Saturday's training, but I think Paredes is doing well."
Paredes looks to be in the fold for Sunday after missing out last match, with the defender set to train Saturday and likely face a fitness test before the match. This could be a huge return for the club due to the absence of Dani Vivian, as Paredes will likely assume that role if fit.
