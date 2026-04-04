Aitor Paredes headshot

Aitor Paredes Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Paredes (undisclosed) has again been left out of the matchday squad and remains sidelined for the time being, the club posted.

Paredes has now missed four consecutive fixtures without any clear indication of when he will return. The blow is a limited one for Athletic Club given his role in the pecking order, with Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian firmly ahead of him in the central defense hierarchy. The club will continue to monitor his situation as more information becomes available.

Aitor Paredes
Athletic
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