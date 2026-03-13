Aitor Paredes Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Paredes (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Paredes couldn't shake off the knock that already kept him out against Barcelona and will sit out a second straight match after being left off the squad list for Saturday's clash with Girona. That said, the absence is a limited blow for the Basques. When everyone is healthy, he is expected to slot in as the third center-back option behind Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian.