Aitor Paredes Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Paredes (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Girona, the club posted.

Paredes couldn't shake off the knock that already kept him out against Barcelona and will sit out a second straight match after being left off the squad list for Saturday's clash with Girona. That said, the absence is a limited blow for the Basques. When everyone is healthy, he is expected to slot in as the third center-back option behind Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian.

Aitor Paredes
Athletic
