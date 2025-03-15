Aitor Paredes Injury: Won't face Sevilla

Paredes is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla due to a muscle injury in his thigh, according to his club.

Paredes will not make the team sheet Sunday, as the defender has been diagnosed with an injury ahead of the match. This is unfortunate for the club and will force a change after he started two in a row. That said, Unai Nunez is a possible replacement until he is fit again, with Dani Vivian (thigh) also out for the contest.