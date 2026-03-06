Aitor Paredes headshot

Aitor Paredes Injury: Won't play vs. Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Paredes (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against FC Barcelona, manager Ernesto Valverde told media Friday. "There are some players dealing with knocks, like Paredes, who won't be available to play."

The nature of Paredes' injury is uncertain, and there's a chance he might be dealing with a knock and not much else, but the defender won't be an option for Saturday. This means Dani Vivian and Aymeric Laporte should start at center-back.

