Aitor Paredes News: Clears minor knock

Paredes (knock) trained normally Tuesday and is an option moving forward for Athletic Club, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Paredes missed the last matchup against Barcelona with a minor knock, but he was back in full team training with the squad Tuesday and should be available again for the Basques moving forward. That said, with Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian both fit and ready to anchor the middle of the back line, Paredes could see his minutes take a hit during the final stretch of the season.