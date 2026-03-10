Aitor Paredes headshot

Aitor Paredes News: Clears minor knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Paredes (knock) trained normally Tuesday and is an option moving forward for Athletic Club, according to El Chiringuito TV.

Paredes missed the last matchup against Barcelona with a minor knock, but he was back in full team training with the squad Tuesday and should be available again for the Basques moving forward. That said, with Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian both fit and ready to anchor the middle of the back line, Paredes could see his minutes take a hit during the final stretch of the season.

Aitor Paredes
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aitor Paredes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aitor Paredes See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
91 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
229 days ago