Aitor Paredes headshot

Aitor Paredes News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Paredes (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Villarreal.

Paredes was in contention to play Sunday and looks to have passed his testing, as the defender is listed on the bench. He ends a four-match absence and will look to return to a starting role after testing his legs, with 16 starts in 17 appearances this season.

Aitor Paredes
Athletic
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