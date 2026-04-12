Aitor Paredes News: Option from bench
Paredes (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Villarreal.
Paredes was in contention to play Sunday and looks to have passed his testing, as the defender is listed on the bench. He ends a four-match absence and will look to return to a starting role after testing his legs, with 16 starts in 17 appearances this season.
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