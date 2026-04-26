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Aitor Paredes News: Scores in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Paredes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atletico Madrid.

Paredes headed Ruiz de Galarreta's cross to open the scoring in the 23rd minute of a tough matchup. The center-back made the score sheet for the second time in 18 league appearances this season, and he added to his totals of 803 accurate passes and 72 clearances over that period. After being an unused substitute for a couple of games since his recovery from an undisclosed issue, he returned to the main lineup at the expense of Aymeric Laporte. However, there's a close competition for the spot ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

Aitor Paredes
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