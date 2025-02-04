Aitor Paredes News: Scores in start

Paredes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Betis.

Athletic's team played two La Liga games in January, and Paredes did not play either of them. Paredes was added back to Athletic's starting XI on Sunday, and despite his defensive inefficiency then, he provided some compensation with a goal on the other end. Paredes now has three goals in the 2024-25 La Liga.