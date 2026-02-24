Aitor Ruibal headshot

Aitor Ruibal Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ruibal (muscular) was spotted back in full team training Tuesday, according to Zona Mixta.

Ruibal was forced off in Saturday's draw against Rayo Vallecano with a muscular issue, but the early concern has cooled off after tests revealed it was only minor. The versatile defender is already back in full team training as of Tuesday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's derby against Sevilla, putting him firmly back in the mix after what looked like a potential setback.

Aitor Ruibal
Betis
