Aitor Ruibal Injury: Injury revealed minor

Ruibal was forced off in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano after dealing with a muscle issue, but follow-up tests brought positive news and confirmed it was only minor. The versatile defender is expected to resume full training this week and could be in the mix to be available for Sunday's derby against Sevilla. That would be a major boost for Real Betis, as he has been a steady presence in the starting XI due to injuries and should continue to lock down the right-back spot until Hector Bellerin is fully fit.