Aitor Ruibal Injury: Knee surgery ends season

Ruibal (knee) will undergo surgery Friday to address a problem with the external meniscus of his right knee, ending his season, according to Zona Mixta.

Ruibal has been managing the meniscus issue and will now go under the knife to resolve it, bringing an end to what had been a strong campaign for the versatile midfielder. The Spaniard contributed five goals and three assists across all competitions this season, proving valuable in multiple roles including right-back and winger. Hector Bellerin is expected to cover at right-back for the remainder of the season in his absence. No return timeline has been established beyond the current campaign, with the recovery from meniscus surgery typically requiring several weeks before a player can return to full training.