Aitor Ruibal Injury: Ruled out of season opener

Ruibal (knee) will be sidelined for Friday's match against Real Sociedad due to injury, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Ruibal's absence continues a stretch that has seen him miss training with the group for an extended period, having already been left out of preseason friendlies. His original target of being ready for the season opener has evidently not been met, given his continued absence from team sessions. Ruibal is expected to keep working toward a return once he's able to resume training normally with his teammates.