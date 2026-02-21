Aitor Ruibal Injury: Subbed off injured

Ruibal was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Vallecano due to an apparent injury, according to 101TV Sevilla.

Ruibal was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's clash against Vallecano due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Angel Ortiz. The versatile Spaniard will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Hector Bellerin is expected to start at right-back in the upcoming matches.