Aitor Ruibal Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Ruibal (knee) has undergone successful surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee, bringing his season to an end, according to Zona Mixta.

Ruibal revealed in a heartfelt social media letter that he had been managing the same meniscus issue since suffering a tear three years ago, with the decision made this time to operate rather than pursue the conservative treatment that had worked previously. The Real Betis captain ends a season he described as incredible on a personal level, having contributed to the club's Champions League qualification despite the physical and mental challenges that came with managing the knee throughout the campaign. Ruibal contributed five goals, three assists, 28 chances created, 69 tackles, and a career high 58 clearances across all competitions before the surgical intervention, and the focus will now shift entirely to his rehabilitation ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.