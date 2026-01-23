Ruibal will miss Sunday's clash against Alaves after suffering a muscular injury during Thursday's clash against PAOK in the Europa League. The versatile defender will likely be assessed in the coming hours to know the extend of the injury and his absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter at right-back or on the left-wing during the absence of Ez Abde. With Abde back from the AFCON, the absence of Ruibal will be beneficial to Angel Ortiz if Hector Bellering (muscular) remains out.