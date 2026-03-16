Aitor Ruibal News: Assist to tie game

Ruibal assisted once to go with six shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Celta Vigo.

Ruibal would earn the club's lone assist of the match Sunday, finding Hector Bellerin in the 49th minute for a goal. This gives the player his second assist of the season, up to six goal contributions in 22 appearances. He continues to find time in the team regardless of whether he starts in the midfield or defense.