Aitor Ruibal News: Sent off in draw
Ruibal was shown a red card during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.
Ruibal was busy in defensive duties, but his performance ended when he received a second yellow card in stoppage time. This issue makes him ineligible for the midweek match against Elche, with his next chance to feature coming in a subsequent visit to Barcelona. The versatile man played a right-back role in the last contest, so his suspension will likely allow Hector Bellerin to return to the lineup.
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