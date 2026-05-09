Aitor Ruibal News: Sent off in draw

Ruibal was shown a red card during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Ruibal was busy in defensive duties, but his performance ended when he received a second yellow card in stoppage time. This issue makes him ineligible for the midweek match against Elche, with his next chance to feature coming in a subsequent visit to Barcelona. The versatile man played a right-back role in the last contest, so his suspension will likely allow Hector Bellerin to return to the lineup.