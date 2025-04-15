Aitor Ruibal News: Timely goal not enough

Aitor Ruibal scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Ruibal chose a good game to score his first goal of the La Liga season, but it was not enough to propel Betis to victory over Villarreal. Not only was it his first of the campaign, but it was a remarkable effort from long distance. The 29 year old also created one chance and won his only tackle. Ruibal has seen inconsistent starting minutes for Betis this season, but hopefully his goal will earn him a place in the starting 11 in the Conference League against Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday.