Aiyegun Tosin News: Scores late equalizer

Tosin scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Tosin came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes and made an immediate impact, capitalizing on Pierre Mounguengue's poor backpass to race clear of the PSG defense and slot home his fifth Ligue 1 goal of the season to level the score at 2-2 with just over ten minutes remaining. The forward has largely played a rotational role but continues to showcase his quality despite limited playing time.