Ajani Fortune Injury: Extends deal with Atlanta

Fortune has signed a contract extension with Atlanta United through the 2028-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30, the club announced.

Fortune's 2026 campaign has been disrupted by hamstring injuries, limiting him to just 10 MLS appearances (five starts) and two goals so far. That follows a 2025 season that ended early due to injury after 15 appearances and one goal. Even with the interrupted playing time, Atlanta clearly still views him as a core piece and the club expects him to take on an even bigger role going forward. Fortune came through Atlanta's academy, signed his Homegrown deal in 2022, and has totaled 74 MLS regular season and playoff appearances with four goals and four assists since debuting in 2023.