Ajani Fortune Injury: Picks up new hamstring injury

Fortune suffered a new setback and is out with a hamstring injury in his other leg, head coach Gerardo Martino confirmed Tuesday, according to SoccerwithDoug.

Fortune has been out since mid-July after picking up a hamstring injury against Nashville SC, an absence that was initially expected to last three to four weeks. Head coach Tata Martino has now confirmed that the midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury in his other leg, compounding what was already a difficult stretch for the player. It is a significant development that effectively resets his recovery clock, and with no new timeframe given by the club, his return to action is now difficult to project with any confidence.