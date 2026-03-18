Ajani Fortune headshot

Ajani Fortune Injury: Ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Fortune (foot) is back to full health after featuring for Atlanta United 2 last weekend, according to Doug Roberson.

Fortune will aim to be part of the match squad for the remainder of the 2026 campaign after missing the initial four games due to his injury. He's expected to feature in a substitute role, with his potential inclusion giving the team a midfield option in the rotation with Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez and Steven Alzate.

Ajani Fortune
Atlanta United
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