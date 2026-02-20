Ajani Fortune Injury: Still out
Fortune (foot) won't feature against Cincinnati in the first game week of the 2026 MLS season, the club reported Friday.
Fortune hasn't fully completed his recovery from a foot injury that has sidelined him since June 2025, but he's expected to return during the initial stages of the 2026 campaign. The midfielder could make a gradual comeback after missing the opening matchup, but players like Steven Alzate, Tristan Muyumba and Tomas Jacob may find more opportunities in the meantime.
